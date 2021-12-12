Inter, the scent of reversal

Ibra’s claw with an expired time, a miracle of the body’s torsion and the rapidity of the intellect, is an emotion that inflames. But for Milan the balance of the last month freezes reason: seven points in the last five games. If there is a reversal, we will know it tonight at the end of Inter-Cagliari, when for the first time Inzaghi’s team could look at the table from above. On the eleventh day, that is, six rounds ago, Milan and Napoli beat the Nerazzurri by seven points. Many things have changed under the championship sky. And many can still change, because the direct clash between Pioli and Spalletti can lead to only two teams on the run on Sunday, detaching those who will lose at San Siro.

AC Milan’s horribilis period resembles a relapse. Similar to the one that knocked him out of the game last season, after a scary start. The equal to the Dacia Arena sounds like a sinister omen. Because the Rossoneri are physically overwhelmed for ninety minutes and dominated in midfield by a Udinese who changes technical leadership and returns with a three-man defense, having everything to gain in midfield. Where he is always in advance and doubling the mark, fast in the dribble and pungent on the counterattack. The direction of Arslan, the forays of Deulofeu, the stubborn breakthrough of Beto crush Milan in their half from the first minute, forcing Bennacer to a backward and inconsistent direction. The mess is then completed by an unwatchable Bakayoko, losing the ball several times in a strategic position and allowing Udinese to take the lead on one occasion.

But even in the second half the music does not change, despite Pioli completely overturning his median with Tonali, Kessie and Messias. Because the decline in condition afflicts all departments. To understand it just look at the performance of Theo Hernandez, once irrepressible, today a Marcantonio without agility and without any ability to sting. The same can be said of Brahim Diaz, who the coach leaves on the pitch, hoping in vain that he will first turn on later. The Spaniard is the shadow of that playmaker who, until some time ago, was always able to unmark in advance and surprise with his goals and assists. Today his dribble is affected and inconclusive.

Ibrahimovic’s patch, which is worth his 300th goal in the top five leagues behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, avoids defeat but does not chase away the clouds on the Rossoneri horizon. The exit from the Cups for Milan should be an advantage. For now it seems a factor of depression, at a time when the championship is entering a crucial phase. The next races will select the competitors in the final sprint. Milan and Napoli, both decimated by injuries, must in every way prevent Inter’s comeback from turning into a breakaway, taking advantage of the calendar. Head to head is therefore worth a playoff. Spalletti approaches with greater confidence, if only because today he recovers two precious pieces such as Insigne and Anguissa. Empoli will test the condition and character of the Azzurri. And this won’t be a walk in the park either.