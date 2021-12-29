Inter, the strategy for the sale of Vecino: proposed in Serie A and abroad, we are working on an exchange | First page

Inter continues to work on the outgoing market with the aim of placing those players who have complained, even publicly, for the low use granted to them by Simone Inzaghi. One above all is Matias Vecino, probably the most heated case and which could also give the Nerazzurri the opportunity to strengthen the staff with a very specific strategy.

PROPOSED IN SERIES A AND ABROAD – Inter and their agent Alessandro Lucci (who are working well with the Nerazzurri, as evidenced by the blows Dzeko and Correa and the negotiation for Kostic) are probing different tracks and are offering the card of the Uruguayan midfielder both in Serie A, with Roma and Lazio last on the list, after Napoli’s no and Genoa’s no given by the player, both abroad with Betis Sevilla, Everton and Leicester in pole position.

YES TO THE EXCHANGE – His contract will expire on 30 June 2022 and therefore there is no great profit margin for Inter, but on the contrary there is a great possibility of saving. On the one hand on the already known amount of wages, with the savings on six months’ salary left over from 2.5 million gross, on the other on the bottom depreciation in which it affects practically 24 million. P.For this reason, Inter’s strategy is to seek the possibility of an exchange with players who are in the same situation or that may have little impact both for the cost of the card and for the impact of engagement. For this reason, there is no keen interest in William Carvalho with Betis, while the idea can be ridden Luiz Felipe with Lazio or Digne with Everton. Proposals, nothing advanced except Vecino’s desire to change the air.