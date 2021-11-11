Inter, the summer background: “Before Correa, the club had opened this file”

AND’ Lorenzo Insigne Inter’s market goal to reinforce the attacking department. In fact, the Nerazzurri club keeps the radar fixed on the Napoli striker who will release next June. But the interest of Marotta and Ausilio, explains Tuttosport, had already begun last summer: “Before accelerating on Correa, this summer Inter had opened the file linked to Lorenzo Insigne who, however, had to be bought by Napoli, an operation too expensive for the available budget . In a while it will be Christmas and in Naples the tensions between De Laurentiis’ club and the player’s entourage continue to be strong.

A push and pull that sees Inter witness attentive to the evolution of the situation because Insigne likes him and is a great player. However, there is one thing to asterisk and it is linked to doubts about Insigne’s adaptability in 3-5-2: his arrival could suggest a change of game system (3-4-3 or 3-4-1-2 ) but this would mean throwing away the last three years of work done with Conte and Inzaghi. This is why Insigne does not necessarily end up with Inter if he decides not to renew. “