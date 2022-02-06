Inter, three big players warned against Milan: they risk skipping Napoli

Inter Milan, High voltage derby. One of the most heartfelt matches of the year, one of the most awaited by the fans of the two Milanese teams. Appointment this afternoon, at 18:00, at the ‘Giuseppe Meazza’ of San Siro, where, however, the team coached by Simone Inzaghi will have to be very careful about the yellow cards: three ‘big’ of the Nerazzurri, in fact, are warned and, therefore , potentially at risk for the next, delicate league match against Napoli.

More specifically, the Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, the Chilean Arturo Vidal and the Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez will have to be very careful not to be warned, otherwise they will not be available for the next Serie A match, scheduled at the ‘Diego stadium. Armando Maradona ‘di Fuorigrotta next Saturday, February 12th, at 18:00.

Luciano Spalletti, for his part, will particularly want to do well against his former club. A very heartfelt challenge that will also be important to eventually redesign the top of the ranking.