Inter, three national teams risk missing Napoli: the point on the injured

There is a week left before the big match of the thirteenth day of Serie A between Inter and Napoli. At the crossroads challenge for Scudetto ambitions, the Nerazzurri risk presenting themselves with three heavy absences. The portal The Interista he took stock of the injuries that worry Simone Inzaghi a lot.

“Dzeko, the annoyance in the derby and the forfeit with Bosnia

Had to raise the white flag, Edin Dzeko. Who had made every effort to absorb the resentment in the right flexor remedied in the derby. Mission failed: the former Roma could not lead the attack of his Bosnia in “inside or out” against Finland, which ended in the worst way for Petev’s national team. Edin, expected in Milan in the next few hours, will be able to focus exclusively on recovery for Sunday evening: a veiled optimism seems to be leaking from Appiano, even if caution is never too much in these causes.

Sticks, unhappy parenthesis in blue

Not even on the bench against Switzerland, the former Parma returned to Milan early. In his case, the date circled in red is next Tuesday, when he will undergo instrumental checks that will shed light on the real extent of the adductor discomfort that forced him to the pits in the last few days. The chances of returning are not minimal, we will try to recover him already for Sunday, but as for Dzeko, forcing must first of all be avoided, which would risk giving the side to much more severe repercussions.

De Vrij, the last to stop

Stefan’s stop is the proverbial rain in the wet. Inter are likely to challenge the leaders without two thirds of the starting defense: if any hope can be nurtured for Bastoni, the Dutchman’s situation appears much more complex. The dynamics of the injury in yesterday’s match against Montenegro immediately caused fear of a strain: a diagnosis that will obviously be confirmed by the tests he will undergo already in the evening. If this were the case, however, the former Lazio would not remain out of the game only against Napoli, but would seriously risk missing a mini-tour de force essential for Inter’s future in the league and in Europe.“.