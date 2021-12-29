Inter to the PIF fund in a few days? The situation explained by the company

Does Inter become the property of the PIF fund in the next few days? A rumor bounced from the United States today. The indiscretion, of IBTimes, according to what it says Sportitalia however, it does not find confirmation in Italy.

THE SITUATION – There has been talk of the Saudi fund for some time PIF as the next owner of theInter. The Arabs, who have already taken the Newcastle United, they return cyclically as an option to happen to Suning. Today is theInternational Business Times, an online newspaper based in New York, to talk about the announcement in a few days. There is talk of an upcoming agreement for a sensational amount: one million dollars, about one billion euros. Second Sportitalia, however, the situation is different: as the journalist says Luca Cilli at the moment sources close to Inter, including some managers, deny the news. The company is not aware of this forthcoming agreement, as far as collected by Sportitalia there is nothing true about an imminent change of ownership to the PIF fund.