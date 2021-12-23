Inter-Torino 1-0, the report cards: Dumfries the best, while Bremer is a great team

Final result: Inter-Torino 1-0

INTER

Handanovic 6 – He blows when Pjaca opens the platter because he couldn’t do anything else, he comes out with the right timing when Brekalo cuts behind Bastoni. He gets his hands on Lukic’s free-kick.

Skriniar 6.5 – Less raider than Batons, who enters more into the field, but does not leave the crumbs to the opponents when there is a need to defend.

De Vrij 6.5 – Only one mistake in his game, for the rest he towers over Sanabria.

Sticks 6.5 – Excellent in anticipation of Dumfries’ goal, for the rest he tries to always play on Brekalo, in pressing. Goes close to scoring as a striker on the bank of Dzeko.

Dumfries 7 – Third goal of the month of December, after the one against Roma and Salernitana. Sharp point on the right, it seems to have found the right size (from 83 ‘D’Ambrosio sv).

Vidal 6.5 – Chosen over Gagliardini to give more physicality against a Turin that tries to attack. Barella is more electric, but he too is difficult to move (from 82 ‘Sensi sv).

Brozovic 6 – Usual work of geometries, even if at the beginning it is taken over by Brekalo and Pjaca who do not give it much space. Then it grows in the distance.

Calhanoglu 6.5 – He is very well and you understand when, towards the end of the first half, he sends Lautaro in front of Milinkovic-Savic with an extraordinary pass (from 69 ‘ Vecino 6 – Enter and give quantity, to try to suffer less).

Perisic 6.5 – Technically intelligent when he restarts Dzeko on the first goal, then proposing himself for the pass, which however does not arrive. Good performance (from 90 ‘Dimarco sv)

Dzeko 6 – Heads are all his, has the elegance of the center forward of yesteryear, with a tactical intelligence difficult to find in a number nine. Give the assist for 1-0.

Lautaro 5.5 – Unlike Dzeko, he often ends up deep to give vent to his speed. He doesn’t do much, but he misses the goal of 2-0 (from 69 ‘ Sanchez 6.5 – He’s in shape and it shows, he runs away by kicking on the pole)

Simone Inzaghi 6.5 – For once he suffers, even if apart from punishment he hardly takes a shot on goal. The masterpiece is clearly his.

TURIN

Milinkovic-Savic 6 – On the goal he is innocent, he misses an exit on a corner kick that could be bloody, but he also places a couple of interesting saves.

Djidji 6.5 – Dzeko takes over now, now Lautaro. Anticipating the first is not easy, even if you try to put your body to make the operations more difficult.

Bremer 7 – He is a special note, because almost all the big names in Italy like him. He proves to be in excellent form, battling with Dzeko. At the last he tries to equalize, but is anticipated by Handanovic.

Good morning 6 – Less stressed than the other two (from 65 ‘ Rodriguez 6 – Almost never in trouble).

Single 5.5 – Its task is to limit Perisic, rather than looking for the bottom to put it in the middle (from 76 ‘Ansaldi sv).

Lukic 6.5 – Defensive phase and great personality, in the second half he manages to put a patch on Lautaro. His punishment is Torino’s only shot on goal.

Pobega 5.5 – He does not show up much, especially in the insertions (from 65 ‘ Mandrake 6 – Better than its predecessor, without substantial news)

Aina 5.5 – Physical potential is excelled, then technically a little is lost. Try to give a shock with a long shot, but little else.

Brekalo 5.5 – Call Handanovic at the exit after a few minutes, then you lose a bit because Bastoni is a tough nut to crack (from 76 ‘Praet sv)

Pjaca 6.5 – It goes very close to scoring, opening the platter a few centimeters too many. Each time he tries the game to upset the Nerazzurri plans, succeeding in alternating phases.

Sanabria 5 – Little served by his companions, when he has it between his feet he does not do much (from 59 ‘ Warming 6.5 – It messes up the opponent’s defense, almost forces Bastoni to his own goal).

Ivan Juric 6 – His Torino plays well, attacks, but does not finalize. However, he can be satisfied with an excellent performance.