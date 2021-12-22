Inter-Torino: probable formations, news and where to see it on TV and streaming

The probable line-ups of Inter-Torino, the latest news on the match and where to see it

This afternoon – Wednesday 22 December – at 18:30 on Turin from Juric, will address a San Siro, in the last match of 2021 valid for the 19th day of Serie A, theInter from Inzaghi, winter champion. The two teams are both returning from a victory: a 5-0 Nerazzurri against Salernitana, and a 1-0 grenade against Verona. In the standings, the two teams are 18 points apart: Inter, in first place with 43 points, and Turin in 10th place with 25. Below, the probable formations, the latest news on the match and where to see it in tv and streaming.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Gagliardini, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro. Annex: Inzaghi

TURIN (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Rodriguez; Vojvoda, Pobega, Lukic, Singo; Pjaca, Linetty; Sanabria. Annex: Juric

The match, which is valid for the 19th day of Serie A between Inter and Turin, will be broadcast exclusively by DAZN (click here to subscribe). The race will then be visible on smart TVs compatible with the appropriate app and on all other types of televisions connected to an Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or PlayStation 4/5, to a TIMVISION BOX or an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast device.

Thanks to DAZN it will be possible to see Inter-Turin live streaming also on mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, by downloading the app for iOS and Android systems, starting it and selecting the match from the schedule, and on your personal computer or notebook, by connecting directly to the official website of the platform. After the conclusion of the match, the highlights of the match and the full event will be made available to users for viewing on demand.

The commentary of Inter-Turin on DAZN it will be curated by Riccardo Mancini, with Massimo’s technical commentary Ambrosini.

As always, too ToroNews gives its readers the opportunity to follow the Inter-Torino live stream, through the website and through the social profile of Twitter (@Toro_News), with all the pre, live and post game updates.

December 22, 2021 (change December 22, 2021 | 10:26)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link