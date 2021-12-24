Inter-Torino – Textbook counter-attack in 5 touches. Juric school, Sanchez multitasking

Against a stubborn Turin, Dumfries decides after an action in contrast to the long cobwebs of ‘Inzaghian’ passes

Inter already winter champions are looking for the seventh victory in a row in a meeting that is anything but obvious against Turin, fresh from the two successes obtained with Bologna and Verona. After the 0-5 in Salerno, the Nerazzurri of Inzaghi line up at San Siro with the usual 3-5-2: in front of Handanovic, come back Skriniar in the defensive trio with De Vrij And Sticks. In midfield Barella disqualified, he plays in his place Vidal in the median completed by Brozovic And Calhanoglu. Dumfries And Perisic on the lanes, in attack here again Lautaro in tandem with Dzeko, while Sanchez starts off the bench. The team of Juric responds with 3-4-2-1: in defense Good morning wins the ballot with Rodriguez, on the chosen bands Singo And Ainawhile forward Brekalo And Pjaca they play in support of the only striker Sanabria.

The grenades are presented with a compact deployment, the careful pressing is initiated in the trocar by the attackers and the markings are mirrored: Singo And Aina they drop to the defenders line and keep attention respectively on Perisic And Dumfries. Brozovic is followed by man by Pobega, for this reason Inter in the start phase of the maneuver is forced to give up its director and must often rely on direct and long pass solutions towards Dzeko And Lautaro, who, however, are caught in the grip of the three central opponents. To subvert the schemes, the Nerazzurri unleash their ‘alternative’ weapons: Handanovic is the play-maker and on the very long throw of the Slovenian captain Perisic stretch your head for Sticks that, being face to face with Milinkovic-Savic, is blocked by the goalkeeper in a corner kick.

While the two points work on the shore, Dumfries disguises himself as a striker waiting for the right opportunity, which arrives exactly at 30 ‘: the Dutchman’s place closes the action of the football textbook counter-attack, started by the advance of Sticks on Sanabria and in contrast to the very long cobwebs of passages of the Inzaghian brand that had served to unlock the games against opponents perched in their own half. This time the touches are only five, after the defender’s tackle Perisic shorten the time by restarting immediately Brozovic, while Torino, proposed by Juric in an aggressive and far from renouncing role, is found uncovered and without the filter of the medians, from the 77 wide ball on the left towards Dzeko that concentrating in the Bremer tip area, assists low shot in the middle where still Brozovic with the veil gives to Dumfries the chance to aim for the corner and beat Milinkovic-Savic with the right-footed first. The guests feel the blow and creak even at the end of the first half: the most delicious opportunity on the feet of Lautaro, than on the external filter of Calhanoglu joke about Bremer depth and the offside scheme, but after dribbling in the area the goalkeeper does not find the right coordination to close in the mirror.

In the second half, Torino takes control of the shares and increases the volume of his men in attack in the hope of equal. Singu And Aina are regularly projected on the right and left trocar, but the offensive plots of the grenades continue to be cumbersome and harmless for Inter who, deployed in an always careful and orderly manner also thanks to the cover work of Perisic And Dumfries, in fact, he is in no danger. At 30 ‘from the end, Juric decides to replace an off Sanabria with Warming, five minutes later it also changes in the other departments by inserting Rodriguez And Mandrake instead of Buongiorno and Pobega. Inzaghi replies with the double gearbox: inside Sanchez And Vecino, out of Lautaro and Calhanoglu (previously the Turk had been booked for hand ball). The Niño Maravilla in the multitasking version it puts running and imagination at the disposal of the team, both by retreating and varying from one side of the pitch to the other to provide the supports that were missing with Lautaro, both by trying the sprint play on the lane or with the long-range throw for the shot of the companions.

Ansaldi And Praet in place of Singo and Brekalo are the last two school replacements of Juric, who maintains the same tactical alignment and gives up everything with Zaza sitting on the bench, while Inzaghi enters first Senses And D’Ambrosio for Vidal and Dumfries, in the final also Marco’s for Perisic. The former Sassuolo midfielder is the protagonist in the transition by acting as an intermediary to the 88 ‘between Dzeko And Sanchez, with the right hand from the edge of the Chilean hitting the outside post to the left of the goal defended by Milinkovic-Savic. Ordinary administration for Inter also in the 4 ‘of recovery granted by the Referee Guide: against a stubborn Turin and skillfully kept at bay by Inzaghi’s rearguard, Dumfries decides in a not very brilliant evening for the attackers in the realization phase, but the spoils of the first round however reads 49 goals scored. A much more balanced match than the Nerazzurri’s latest outings, who this time keep possession of the ball with a minimum advantage of 54%, with 378 passes made and 13 attempts at goal, only 3 directed towards the mirror. The year ends with the seventh win and the sixth clean sheet in a row. Inter have the best attack in Serie A (plus 9 over Milan second) and the second best defense with 15 conceded goals, one more than Napoli.

