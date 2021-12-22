Inter-Torino: the probable formations, where to see them on TV and streaming | A league

Inter-Turin (today Wednesday 22 December, kick-off at 18.30 live on Dazn, subscribers will also be able to follow it in streaming via PC, smartphone and tablet) is a match valid for the 19th day of the championship in Serie A, the last in the first round and for the whole calendar year 2021. After the sixth consecutive victory last Friday in Salerno, the reigning Italian champions already have the platonic title of winter champions in their pockets. The grenades are returning from a narrow victory against Verona.

THE LAST – Still without the injured Correa, Inzaghi recovers Darmian for the bench, but loses Barella through disqualification: in his place Vidal is the favorite over Gagliardini. In defense Skriniar is back, who rested against Salernitana. In attack alongside Dzeko (ahead of Sanchez) Lautaro is back as the owner, as well as Calhanoglu. On the other hand, Juric cannot count on Praet, who joins the other unavailable Belotti, Edera and Verdi.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro. (Available to Radu, Cordaz, Ranocchia, D’Ambrosio, Dimarco, Kolarov, Darmian, Vecino, Sensi, Gagliardini, Sanchez, Satriano). Herds Inzaghi.

TURIN (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Good morning; Singo, Lukic, Pobega, Vojvoda; Brekalo, Pjaca; Sanabria. (Available to Berisha, Gemello, Izzo, Ricardo Rodriguez, Zima, Ansaldi, Rincon, Ola Aina, Mandragora, Kone, Linetty, Warming). Herds Juric.

Referee: Guide, assistants Baccini and Saccenti, Zufferli fourth official, Banti and Peretti at the Var.