Inter-Torino, where to see it on TV and in streaming: Sky or Dazn?

In the midweek round of matchday 19, Inter and Torino face off at the San Siro at 18.30

At the end of the Serie A weekend, the team immediately returns to the pitch for the midweek round, valid for the 19th day of the championship. Inter and Turin face off to follow up on their respective streak of consecutive victories: 6 matches for the Nerazzurri, 2 for the grenades. Kick-off at 18.30 at San Siro.

How Inter arrive – In their last five games, the Nerazzurri have never conceded a goal and are looking for the nineteenth home victory of 2021 in Serie A: Inter could become the third team in the history of the competition to have won more home matches in a single calendar year. With reference to the same time period, Inzaghi also aims to improve another record, that of the highest number of goals: 103 goals scored so far, never any attack like the Nerazzurri from 1950 to today.

How Turin arrives – After the two draws against Empoli and Cagliari, the home victories against Bologna and Verona have relaunched the rankings of Juric’s men. The grenades will also have to fight against superstition: for four seasons they have never won the last race of the year. Praet will not be there, Linetty warms up. Pobega and Lukic will want to confirm what has been shown so far.

Where to see the game – Inter-Torino will be broadcast exclusively on Dazn (and Tim Vision). You can follow the direct text of the meeting on Gazzetta.it

December 22 – 07:12

