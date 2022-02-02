Inter transfer market, Alexis Sanchez runs towards permanence

Alexis Sanchez, Simone Inzaghi’s Inter striker, is impressing with both the Nerazzurri and Chile shirts: the latest transfer market news

Simone’s Inter Inzaghi he is facing perhaps the most important moment of his season. In a few days, the Nerazzurri will have to face crucial challenges for their journey both in Italy and in Europe.

Starting from the match on Saturday afternoon at 18 where the Beloved will challenge Stefano’s Milan Pegs, a fundamental crossroads for the year of both teams. Then here is Josè’s Rome Mourinho on the occasion of the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, subsequently Napoli’s Spallettianother contender for the title and, finally, only in the first half of February, here comes Jurgen’s Liverpool Klopp for the round of 16 of the Champions League, a goal that Inter had not reached since the 2011-2012 season.

To face these races of absolute importance, Simone Inzaghi will have to be able to rely on all the talents available in his squad, one above all Alexis Sancheza striker who joined the Nerazzurri from Manchester United in the transfer market session in the summer of 2019.

Transfer market Inter, the future of Alexis Sanchez

Let’s summarize the situation linked to the future of Alexis Sanchez, Chilean striker of Simone Inzaghi’s Inter. The former Barcelona and Arsenal player has a contract with Beneamata until 2023 for a figure close to 7 million euros per season. Conditions that had led Inter to reflect on his possible termination next summer, but the performances of the last few weeks could definitely change Sanchez’s future.

The goals, assists and great performances of the Chilean have impressed everyone and could lead the Inter management to reflect more on the possible farewell of Alexis Sanchez, who could perhaps stay for one last season with the Nerazzurri and leave Milan at the end of the season. contract.