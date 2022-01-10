Inter transfer market, announcement on the renewal of Brozovic: “Signature in days”

Inter, the journalist Fabrizio Biasin spoke to our CMIT TV talking about the renewal of Marcelo Brozovic and more

Only the COVID-19 managed to stop theInter. The team of Inzaghi returned to the field yesterday after the postponement of the match with Bologna and got another very important victory this time against the Lazio from Sarri.

The Nerazzurri, despite the way is still long, seem truly unstoppable, as well as almost a certainty for the victory of the Scudetto. If from the point of view of the results the ‘Beloved’ does not have many thoughts, the discourse in the context of is different transfer market, with not a few topics that take center stage. The journalist Fabrizio talked about it Biasin to our CMIT TV, starting first from the renewal of Brozovic: “That’s the first thing to fix now. I repeat the concept, the fans must be calm and serene. The announcement is not a question of hours, but of days yes. It is the only important thing in this market ”. Really good news for the Nerazzurri supporters, who are anxiously awaiting the signature on the contract of one of the pillars of their team.

Inter transfer market, from Brozovic to Bremer and deputy Perisic: Biasin speaks

The colleague then focused on the objective Bremer – also noticed by Milan And Naples – for defense, which is intertwined with Stefan’s seemingly poised future de Vrij: “If he arrives, it is because de Vrij is leaving. The Dutchman, assisted by a certain Mino Raiola, at the moment he is not thinking about the renewal of the contract. Inter, however, are not anxious, the defender is one of the things they want to do next summer“.

Finally Biasin also commented on the possible arrival of a deputy Perisic: “At the moment there is and is Marco’s. The problem is that he is also a deputy at the same time Sticks and it is not possible. Given that Kolarov he does not play, Inter also think in this sense, but I would not concentrate much on this figure. Now maybe a filler player might arrive, looking forward to catching another one in the summer. As Kostic for example“.