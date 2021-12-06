Inter transfer market, contract renewal | Perisic comes out into the open

Perisic’s statements in the press conference on the eve of the match between Real Madrid and Inter valid for the last day of the Champions League group stage

“The last two years have been great for me, but I’m still hungry like the whole team. We want to win again this year “. Ivan said so Perisic in the press conference on the eve of the match with real Madrid from Ancelotti. With a success, the Nerazzurri would access the second round of Champions from leaders of their group.

“There is no big difference with that of last year – added the Croatian winger, responding to the differences between Inter Milan With you and Inter of Inzaghi – The form is the same and we have known each other for many years. Compared to last season we certainly did better in the Champions League, deserving to go through the group. If this is my best season? Last year I changed positions and it was difficult, we’ll see in a couple of months if this is my best year. If you don’t win, it won’t be like this… “.

Inter transfer market, Perisic: “Renewal? Let’s see what happens in a couple of weeks “

Perisic did not go out of balance, even if he said something about his possible or not renewal contract expiring in June: “I don’t like talking about my future, now I’m focused on tomorrow’s match. There is time, we will talk and in a couple of weeks we will see what can happen“.

