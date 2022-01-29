Inter transfer market, Dybala in the Nerazzurri: relaunch of Valcareggi

Furio Valcareggi, prosecutor, spoke about the future of Paulo Dybala, Argentine Juventus forward of Allegri: the latest transfer market news

Furio spoke to the microphones of ‘FCInter1908’ Valcareggia well-known prosecutor, has returned to Paulo DybalaJuventus striker expiring of contract.

In recent days, the well-known sports agent had spoken of the certain arrival of the number ten of the Old Lady at Simone Inzaghi’s Inter with these tones: “Paulo Dybala will go to Inter, then you will see. He broke up with the leaders of Juventus, with the leaders of the Agnelli Juventus club. Everything is set up for his move to the Nerazzurri. It will be a great market hit for Inter, it’s already done! The Argentine will wear the Nerazzurri shirt ”.

Today, to the microphones of the Nerazzurri thematic magazine, Valcareggi heavily relaunched this hypothesis: “Of course, Dybala will go to Inter 100%! This is why Juventus has decided to take precautions by buying Vlahovic, a forward who, like Federico Bernardeschi and Federico Chiesa, has been following for over a year “.

Transfer market Inter, future Dybala: the words of Valcareggi

Not only that, Valcareggi argued: “We are talking about a club of the caliber of Inter, a team for which finishing second is a failure and therefore I believe he is the right player. Not suitable for Inzaghi? You cannot think in modules, they are only a formality in football, what really matters is the interpretation of the match. Dybala on the field has always given show pearls “.