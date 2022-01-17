Inter transfer market, Dybala ‘stolen’ from Juve: definitive announcement

Inter are trying to join Dybala given the latest developments in the renewal of the Argentine with Juventus, statements that know a turning point

The case Dybala inflames the transfer market, the renewal of the Argentine forward with the Juventus is experiencing a stalemate whose developments are all to be monitored in the coming weeks.

As told by Calciomercato.it, the new postponement on the renewal did not make Dybala happy, but he has not yet taken final decisions. The Argentine’s tension is palpable, as demonstrated by his controversial exultation after the goal at theUdinese. The bianconeri would like to keep him but they seem willing to renegotiate the figures that by now seemed defined in order to get to the extension. In all this, the Inter track climbs for Dybala, with the shot deemed possible for Marotta by Miccichè, interviewed by CM.IT. The inclusion on the ‘Joya’ of the former Juventus manager can be more than a suggestion.

Inter transfer market, Rossi unmasks Marotta: “Dybala impossible shot”

But, according to the journalist Gian Luca Rossi, this is an operation destined not to materialize. At ‘Top Calcio 24’, here is his explanation: “For me, Dybala will never come to Inter. The one of Marotta it is only a disruptive maneuver “.

Even from an economic point of view, the difficulties for Inter would be considerable. “It is obvious that the Juventus striker likes him – continued Rossi – But to get him you would have to give up first Lautaro Martinez for a figure around 70-80 million. In fact, this would be the money that would be used only to pay the gross salary for five years in Dybala ”. A decidedly uphill road, therefore, for the Juventus number 10, whose future, however, remains in the balance. The next few weeks will be crucial to understand if the impasse between him and Juventus will dissolve, or if we will really go towards a separation that would be sensational.