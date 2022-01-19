Inter transfer market, Marotta: “Dybala? Club must be ambitious”

The words of the CEO Nerazzurri before the match against Empoli. On the possible goals among the neroverdi: “We like young and Italians”. And then he talks about his own renewal
Dybala remains in Inter’s thoughts and desires. The CEO made it clear. Nerazzurri Marotta to the microphones of Italia 1 before the Coppa Italia match against Empoli: “When a player of his worth is approaching his deadline, it is normal that he is approached by important clubs and that there are these fantasies, suggestions – explains Marotta – The management he has to be very ambitious to go looking for players and raise the bar, even if he doesn’t succeed. The attacking department gives us guarantees for the future, and Inzaghi is happy to have those four ahead. “
Having said that Scamacca and Frattesi remain in the sights (“We like young and Italians, we are on the right track to create a hard core”), the CEO. he also focuses on his renewal, also having the contract expiring: “We have no agents and prosecutors, we are men. With President Zhang we are satisfied and all happy to continue and we could only be. We are in a great club. prestige, the renewal is spontaneous and automatic, the company will make it official in the right time “.
