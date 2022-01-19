Inter transfer market, Marotta: “Dybala? Club must be ambitious”

Dybala remains in Inter’s thoughts and desires. The CEO made it clear. Nerazzurri Marotta to the microphones of Italia 1 before the Coppa Italia match against Empoli: “When a player of his worth is approaching his deadline, it is normal that he is approached by important clubs and that there are these fantasies, suggestions – explains Marotta – The management he has to be very ambitious to go looking for players and raise the bar, even if he doesn’t succeed. The attacking department gives us guarantees for the future, and Inzaghi is happy to have those four ahead. “