Inter transfer market, reinforcement for Inzaghi: exchange or early farewell

Calciomercato Inter, a reinforcement for Inzaghi in the viewfinder: there is the return of the flame, the double plan of the Nerazzurri

The new Inter by Simone Inzaghi it does not seem to have suffered too much from the excellent disposals of this summer. The Nerazzurri are expressing themselves on good levels between the championship and the cups, but are looking for further reinforcements to keep competitiveness high.

Reinforcements that in some cases will be necessary given other not insignificant goodbyes on the horizon. Like Ivan’s Perisic, expiring of the contract and which will not renew. The Croatian’s designated replacement has been identified for some time, it is a flashback, with a new assault that this time has every chance to materialize.

Transfer market Inter, full speed ahead for Kostic: the double pawn

The name is that of Filip Kostic, Serbian wingerEintracht Frankfurt. The player wants the leap in quality and is willing to leave the Germans. Inter can move in two ways. The first, for June, could be to use Lazaro, this year on loan to the Benfica but little used for various reasons, to lower the request of the Eintracht by about 20 million, as reported by ‘O Jogo’, in Portugal.

The second, according to the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, would be to try the coup in January by monetizing from some output. Starting could be Perisic himself, in addition to Vecino. A further assist would come from the fact that Kostic, who broke up with his historic agent Ramadani, would have approached Alexander Lucci. A prosecutor, the latter, decidedly at home for the Nerazzurri, already managing the interests of Dzeko And Correa.