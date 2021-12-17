Inter transfer market, Sanchez returns to Barcelona? Updates

Sanchez alternative of Torres for Barcelona

According to reports from the colleagues of the “Mundo Deportivo”, Barcelona’s priority for January is Manchester City’s Ferran Torres. The Catalans are in constant contact with the Citizens to try to bring the strong Iberian striker to Spain, also relying on an agreement already found with the person concerned.

Should Barcelona fail to do so, then they would go to the Sanchez alternative, who could leave Milan with the loan formula. Any other obstacle to overcome, the very high salary of Nino Maravilla, currently outside the parameters of the Blaugrana. The hypothesis of an exchange with De Jong should not be ruled out, even if everything is subject to Torres’ possible arrival in Liga: more evaluations will be made in the coming weeks.