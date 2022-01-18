Inter transfer market, the possible signing of Dybala in the Nerazzurri has been unveiled

Paulo Dybala may leave Juventus in the summer. The sensational indiscretion launched a few days ago by Argentina is confirmed even today. As the sensational scenario is confirmed: in Joya’s future there could be another Italian team, Marotta’s Inter who has always appreciated it and who has put it in its sights. For what would be an incredible disgrace to the detriment of the bianconeri.
Salary Dybala, here is the request to Inter
Dybala at Inter is a concrete idea. Marotta is the king of zero parameters, he knows the current situation between the Argentine and Juventus well: the signing on the renewal, which seemed certain until a few months ago, has not yet arrived and now the contract expiring in June ignites a strong red light in the relationship between the player and the Juventus club. Either way, it won’t be easy. First of all, it will be necessary to convince Dybala to make the courageous choice to go to Inter after so many years as a symbol of Juventus.
They pop up the first figures of the salary, between 7.5 and 9.5 million euros net per season: this is the demand of the Argentine, however quite high. But Inter are working to satisfy him: in addition to Eriksen who has recently left, in the summer they can say goodbye to Vidal, Vecino and (perhaps) Sanchez, goodbyes with which the amount of wages would be lightened considerably, making room for a zero coup which makes the Nerazzurri fans dream.
Dybala renewal, there is time until the end of January
Dybala was about to extend until 2026 with a important retouching of the engagement. Starting point: 8 million plus 2 bonus, which can be improved over time (10 million fixed from the third season). The recent talks with Cherubini and Arrivabene had confirmed the desire to open a cycle with him at the center of the project. The agreement on the contract seemed to have been unlocked, the technical issues on image rights and bonuses have slowed down operations but now everything has become a bit complicated: Dybala gave Juventus until the end of the month, in the event of a black smoke at the beginning of February, another team could really be sought. And Inter is there ready to take advantage of it. So much so that the bianconeri have already begun to support the Zaniolo hypothesis.