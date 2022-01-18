Inter transfer market, the possible signing of Dybala in the Nerazzurri has been unveiled

Salary Dybala, here is the request to Inter

Dybala at Inter is a concrete idea. Marotta is the king of zero parameters, he knows the current situation between the Argentine and Juventus well: the signing on the renewal, which seemed certain until a few months ago, has not yet arrived and now the contract expiring in June ignites a strong red light in the relationship between the player and the Juventus club. Either way, it won’t be easy. First of all, it will be necessary to convince Dybala to make the courageous choice to go to Inter after so many years as a symbol of Juventus.

They pop up the first figures of the salary, between 7.5 and 9.5 million euros net per season: this is the demand of the Argentine, however quite high. But Inter are working to satisfy him: in addition to Eriksen who has recently left, in the summer they can say goodbye to Vidal, Vecino and (perhaps) Sanchez, goodbyes with which the amount of wages would be lightened considerably, making room for a zero coup which makes the Nerazzurri fans dream.