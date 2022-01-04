Inter, Tuchel reveals the face to face with Lukaku: the words

Yesterday was the long-awaited clarifying meeting between Romelu Lukaku and the technician of the Chelsea Tuchel, after the interview with the Belgian in which he expressly declared that he wanted to return toInter.

The face to face between Lukaku and Tuchel

During the press conference ahead of the match between Chelsea and the Tottenham from Antonio Conte, valid for the Carabao Cup, Thomas Tuchel revealed how the meeting with Lukaku: “First of all, we are happy to have taken the time to talk calmly, this is what we did – said the German manager -. He apologized and returned to the group for today’s training. The most important thing was to understand that it wasn’t intentional. Also, this is the first time he’s done this. There has never been a minimum behavior against the team ”.

Tuchel: “We will protect Lukaku”

Tuchel held out his hand to Lukaku: “The player is aware of what he has created and feels a responsibility to fix the mess, but of course there could still be consequences. We are happy that he is our player and we will protect him. He is very focused, which is why I was surprised. He scored against the Villa and then the next game. I have never, before the interview, had the slightest doubt that he was not with his head here.

He’s an emotional guy, he doesn’t hold back; we don’t just have to blame him and aim for the negative side of it, we have to adapt. It created an unwanted noise, but there is no question of its commitment. Was the intention to create problems? Leave the club? I don’t know, put pressure on the coach? No. Obviously Lukaku he should have known, but that’s why we cleared things up together ”.

Inter, Tuchel: “Lukaku is our 9”

In the end, Tuchel also tried to contextualize the statements of Lukaku: “I have read tougher phrases to face in previous years as a manager. He wasn’t happy because he was injured and then he had Covid, but he wants to score for us, just let us win. That’s why I was surprised, and still am. It’s our number nine and I can’t say more ”. A message toInter and all the suitors of Lukaku, which will remain at Chelsea until the end of the season. We’ll see.

