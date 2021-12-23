Sports

Inter-Turin, Cairo-Juric summit in the locker room: “We understand how to improve”

The confrontation at the end of the match against Inter: an opportunity to also talk about the upcoming transfer in January

At the end of the match against Inter, in the San Siro locker room, a confrontation was held between Juric and the company with also the president Cairo. A reconciliation lasting over 20 minutes, an opportunity to take stock of the situation at the end of the first round, already thinking about how the team could be improved in the now imminent transfer market in January. “We did a team resume, trying to understand where we can improve but without forgetting the things that are going well, which are so many. But there are also aspects in which I feel that we can improve” explained the coach after the game. Still on the subject of Cairo and the transfer market, Juric spoke again about the dynamics of the last session and his expectations for the future, in an optimistic and constructive way: “In the beginning I was not understood much, when you arrive in a new company they measure you and see what it is like. They come from years where they have made big investments with little results. So it is normal that there was a bit of fear. Perhaps now the president is also overjoyed, he sees many beautiful things, and is understanding that we must do even more beautiful things together. I hope they will try to improve things together with me. “. After the confrontation with Cairo, in short, Juric appeared calm and aware that his way of doing football is breaking through the intentions of the company.

