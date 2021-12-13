Inter, two unexpected protagonists. Count a memory, Inzaghi’s masterpiece as well

Corriere dello Sport focuses on Inter’s 4-0 victory against Cagliari yesterday: overtaking at the top of the table

A match without history. Inter wins 4-0 against Cagliari and returns to the top of the Serie A standings, for the first time since Simone Inzaghi has been on the bench. For the coach, this is the first time as a solo leader. Thus the Corriere dello Sport he commented on the performance of the Nerazzurri and in particular acknowledged Simone Inzaghi with the merits for the first place.

“Inzaghi’s men dominated far and wide, thanks to a game that flows spectacularly in the middle of the field: Barella, Brozovic and Calhanoglu are the best median of the championship and on this Inzaghi built his masterpiece. That is to collect Conte’s legacy and obtain better results so far in Italy and in Europe. In spite of the sales of the Lukaku and Hakimi precious pieces. From applause.

[…] Telling yesterday’s victory is too easy because there was only one team on the pitch, Inter, while the other came to be an extra. The absences of Nandez, Strootman and Ceppitelli (last minute flu syndrome) are not enough to explain an abysmal gap, far greater than 30 points in the standings. Okay, Cagliari shouldn’t have taken salvation points at the San Siro, but they handed themselves over to their opponents with the wrong attitude. He was kept up by his goalkeeper, but he remains the penultimate place in the standings and a worrying situation. All the opposite of Inter who dreams and flies, with Dumfries, Sanchez “unexpected” protagonists. Conte is a memory. Almost…”, concludes the CorSport.

