Inter-Udinese, the official formations: Correa holder alongside Dzeko. There is Barella from 1 ‘
Turnover for Simone Inzaghi in today’s match against Udinese in view of the Champions League and next week’s derby. Outside De Vrij and Lautaro, with Dumfries and Perisic who will instead act on the side lanes. Ranocchia and Correa from 1 ‘.
On the other side Luca Gotti instead confirmed Success after the goal against Verona. It will be he and Pereyra who will support the now untouchable Beto. Below are the official formations of the San Siro match.
Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, Frog, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Correa. Coach: Simone Inzaghi
Udinese (3-4-2-1): Silvestri; Becao, Nuytinck, Samir; Molina, Jajalo, Makengo, Stryger Larsen; Pereyra, Success; Beto. Coach: Luca Gotti.
