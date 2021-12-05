Inter ungrateful with Inzaghi’s revolution. ‘Crispy waffle’ highlight of the menu

The analysis by Fcinter1908.it after the Nerazzurri’s mighty victory at the Olimpico yesterday afternoon

The opponent on duty was not just any one. For eleven years Lady Luck had avoided such an emotional crossroads for Inter fans, but sooner or later it had to happen. Seeing Josè Mourinho so close, and at the same time so sporty far away, had a certain effect. However, on Saturday afternoon the Nerazzurri didn’t have any room for anguish and regrets. The credit goes to Simone Inzaghi, so jealously attached to his squad and his project that he fielded a team with one clear goal: to win to respond to Milan and take advantage of the direct match between Napoli and Atalanta.

The Nerazzurri’s approach to the match, which was in many ways more delicate than this part of the season, was devastating. Today’s Inter, in spite of a story written by Mourinho himself, is not just a team like those that his people remember with greater affection. The character, the courage and the wise driving of its technician have transformed it into a perfect machine. The Nerazzurri enchant, despite some absences and such a close series of commitments. Everything turns in the right direction because everyone knows perfectly what to do and how to put their talent at the disposal of their teammates. A canvas that enhances a rather clear imprint, without precluding anything to the talent of the individual.

This allowed Inzaghi to better manage resources also in view of the very important engagement with Real Madrid. Injection of self-esteem for many, especially Dumfries who dreamed and deserved such an evening after a few bitter mouthfuls previously swallowed. But Inter are a great team and dominate the games especially for the quality of their median. The rest session with Spezia clearly did well for Barella, while Brozovic continually draws from a limitless tank. The Croatian also enjoys the fruitful collaboration with Hakan Calhanoglu, transformed by the Inzaghi cure. The Turk in a tactical context more congenial to him is showing the best of his repertoire. The trust of the technician and the whole environment then allow him to draw pearls like the one that opened the dances at the Olimpico. The ‘Crispy wafer’ is the main dish of the Nerazzurri menu.

December 5, 2021 (change December 5, 2021 | 08:01)

