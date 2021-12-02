“Inter unworthy of the Scudetto. Juve have 38”

Ibra returns to talk about Calciopoli in his new book, “Adrenalina”. Here are some previews

The new book by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, “Adrenaline“, In which the attacker of the Milan touches all the themes of his career including Calciopoli. And as always, the Swede certainly does not send them to say.

‘La Stampa’ has published some extracts from the Swedish book concerning the facts of the 2006. The Rossoneri striker sends numerous arrows toInter: “I will continue to feel the two championships they took away from us. How was it possible to give one of the two to someone else? And how did others accept it. If you disqualify the one who won and give me his medal, I don’t want it. Indeed, you offend me if you give it to me. If I walk around with that medal around my neck and say “I won!”, it is unworthy“.

Ibrahimovic on Calciopoli: “When I read 38 at the Stadium I think it’s the exact number”

In another excerpt Ibra instead revealed: “They often ask me:” But at Juve, did you not realize that the referees had suddenly become better? “. I answer: “No, on the pitch I realized that we were the strongest. We won for this “. When I enter the Stadium in Turin and I see the number 38 next to the tricolor shield, I don’t think of a mistake, I think that is the exact number and that that is true justice“. Ibrahimovic’s book is destined to be discussed for a long time to come.