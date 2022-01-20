Inter v Empoli – The foreign exchange war: Andreazzoli touches the feat, Inzaghi puts it back in place

The passage to the three attacking midfielders plus Cutrone makes the Tuscans sprint. Dzeko, Calhanoglu, Sanchez and Sensi decisive in the turnaround

Massive turnover for Inter Milan for the first time Inzaghi, who made his debut in the Italian Cup by challenging Empoli at San Siro. The tactical form of the Nerazzurri obviously does not change, lined up in the usual 3-5-2: Radu at the debut between the posts he is protected by the defensive trio composed by D’Ambrosio, Frog (captain) e Marco’s. On the bands Darmian is shifted to the left with Dumfries on the right, revolution also in the median with the grafts of Vidal, Vecino And Gagliardini. In attack all Argentine tandem formed by Correa And Lautaro, start from the bench Dzeko and Sanchez. Some changes compared to the eleven of the championship also in the Tuscans, arranged by Andreazzoli with the 4-3-1-2: Furlan in goal, in defense they return Branding And Romagnoli. Forward Zurkowski plays behind Cutrone And Pinamonti.

Ready, go and Inzaghi is forced to play the first change after only 3 minutes with the insertion of Sanchez in place of the injured Correa. The Niño settles alongside Lautaro, while in midfield Vecino does the Brozovic occupying the central and lowest position of the three medians, with Vidal And Gagliardini free to disengage and uruguayan with director’s duties that goes towards possession. At 13 ‘Vidal concludes the exchange with Dumfries by snapping it to the right, the Dutchman drinks at speed Marchizza and brush in the area where he arrives Sanchez, forgotten by the Empoli defenders who are ‘distracted’ by the inclusion of Darmian: the Chilean scores with a head coming out from behind and taking advantage of the empty jump from his teammate, marked by Fiamozzi and on which he is uselessly committed also Zurkowski, but in the area beyond the Niño and at the former United there are also Lautaro and Gagliardini, while Vidal had already placed himself on the edge. A very strong presence as always of Nerazzurri offensive men, who manages to dominate only the five shirts of the Tuscans in the action and thus obtain the advantage. However, Empoli plays without fear and with a pressure brought to the edge of Radu’s area. Pressing is a constant for Inzaghi’s men, who find in Vidal the ball-stealing warrior of the evening, able to transform the action from defensive into offensive as with the recovery in the 29th minute to trigger the Gagliardini axis-Lautaro, with the Bull Argentine stopped twice by the gloves of Furlan.

At the resumption, Andreazzoli’s Empoli even comes back with a triple change: on the pitch Henderson, Curls And Bajrami, outside Bandinelli, Pinamonti and Zurkowski. The form is now 4-2-3-1, the newly entered Henderson and Bajrami accompany Asllani behind the only striker Cutrone, Ricci forms the median with Stulac. Tactical upheaval that pays off in the 62nd minute with the equal reached on a very fast and lethal restart: Vecino loses the ball in midfield on the attack of Bajrami, Inter is discovered and grants the advance to Cutrone, whose shot is hit laterally by Ranocchia, the ball reaches Asllani that from the left the reserves back to center area for the tow of the Albanian 10, cold and lucid in bringing the ball on the left-handed and finalizing the goal. Inzaghi immediately tries to respond by inserting fresh forces in midfield with another triple substitution: they enter Stretcher, Calhanoglu And Perisic, out of Vidal, Vecino and Darmian, but Inter continues to be inattentive and to concede sensational scoring even for the demerits of their defense. At 76 ‘the doubling with an own goal by Radu on the header that hits the crossbar of Cutrone: Marco’s falls asleep and leaves the 9 alone, caught in the area by the cross from the left of Stulac on the rapid development of the lineout. Inzaghi’s move then is Dzeko that Gagliardini notes, for an Inter lined up with Sanchez behind the two strikers, on the other side Andreazzoli sends Marchizza and Fiamozzi to rest, replacing them with Ismajli And Stojanovic. The daring and spectacular 2-2 of Frog, Inter’s weapon in the goal zone that invents a splendid scissor cut on the double bank of Dumfries and Dzeko.

At 93 ‘in extra time Inter enters Senses for Lautaro and is positioned behind Sanchez and Dzeko, 7 minutes later in Empoli Fazzini takes the place of Asllani and settles in the median. The guests, so far almost always careful, hurt themselves in the 104th minute, but the fatal mistake is Romagnoli who, hitting the ball and chain on his own trocar, suffers the attack from behind Dzeko, from Calhanoglu balloon immediately for Sanchez what is needed Senses, who builds the space to kick with a precise and powerful right by putting his signature on 3-2. The nerazzurro 12 is also valuable in the final game by acting as a metronome in the management of possession and putting order to the maneuver. It ends with the move to the quarters of the Nerazzurri more sweaty than expected: on the one hand a combative Empoli that touches the company thanks to the tactical upheaval operated by Andreazzoli at the interval, with the three entrances and the variation of the form with the three attacking midfielders at the behind Cutrone, on the other the Inter ‘two’ of Inzaghi who, despite playing in a more distracted and less brilliant way than the gala version, as in the Super Cup against Juve, resolves the practice in the final minutes, first with Frog on the bank of Dzeko in the recovery of regular time, then with Sensi in extra time, driven by the plot carried out again by the Bosnian, by Calhanoglu and Sanchez, four other pieces taken over during the game in progress, even if the Chilean had been thrown into the fray immediately in place of Correa already becoming a protagonist with the goal of the momentary 1-0. Overall deserved victory as evidenced by the numbers: 56% possession of the ball for the Nerazzurri and 25 shots of which 11 in the mirror, against 16 of the guests, 5 of which in Radu’s goal. Inter pass, but honor the performance of Andreazzoli’s team.

January 20, 2022 (change January 20, 2022 | 15:59)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link