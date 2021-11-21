Inter v Napoli: Spalletti returns to San Siro, that’s why he will be applauded. Not like in Rome for Totti | First page

Inter-Napoli is a special match for Luciano Spalletti. The Tuscan coach returns to San Siro two and a half years after his last appearance on the Nerazzurri bench. It was May 26, 2019, when thanks to goals by Keita and Nainggolan (but also to Handanovic’s miracles and a rescue by D’Ambrosio) captain Icardi and teammates defeated Empoli 2-1, condemning him to relegation to Serie B and confirming the fourth place in the standings useful for qualification in Champions League. Seasonal goal achieved by Spalletti on the last day of the championship also the year before, when Inter beat Lazio 3-2 in a comeback with goals from D’Ambrosio, Icardi (from a penalty caused by De Vrij) and Vecino.

Simone Inzaghi was on the Biancocelesti’s bench. The balance between the two coaches is in perfect equality: 4 wins each (2-2 in the Rome derby) and a draw in Inter-Lazio. The only defeat for the Nerazzurri in this championship coincided with the return of the coach toOlympic, where he was cheered by his former fans. The Inter fans hope that, after Fiorentina-Milan on Saturday night with Pioli, history can repeat itself on Sunday at San Siro in Inter-Napoli with Spalletti. To which, in addition to the two exciting qualifiers in Champions, the Nerazzurri people recognize other merits: having laid the foundations for it Scudetto won by Conte, the intuition of the director Brozovic in front of the defense and having contributed to “freeing” the environment from the Mauro Icardi-Wanda Nara couple. The Roma fans booed Spalletti above all for how Totti’s career ended, while those of Inter will also applaud him for having removed the captain’s armband from Icardi.