Inter-Venezia 2-1, Dzeko’s goal decides in the 90th minute

Inter beat Venezia 2-1 in anticipation of the 23rd matchday of Serie A. The Nerazzurri consolidate their first place in the standings by climbing to 53 points and trying to reach Milan, now 5 points away. Venezia remains at 18, with a 2-point advantage over the relegation zone.

The Venetians, with a squad decimated by covid, took the lead in the 19th minute with Henry’s header. Inter equalized in the 40th minute with Barella, who reaffirmed the ball rejected by the lagoon goalkeeper Lezzerini after a conclusion by Perisic, at the end of an action characterized by an alleged foul by Dzeko on Modolo. The Slovenian striker resolves the match in the 90th minute with an imperious header: 2-1, Inter ahead full.

THE MATCH – On 8 ‘the first chance for the Nerazzurri, it was Dzeko with a volley on Barella’s cross who forced Lezzerini to save in two halves. at 15 ‘on the counterattack the lagoon team shows up with Okereke who from a distance engages Handanovic who blocks in diving. At 19 ‘Venezia took the lead, Ampadu crossed it from the right for Henry who headed it under the intersection where the goalkeeper could not reach.

Forced change for the visiting team due to a muscle injury of Vacca replaced by Fiordilino. Inter test the conclusion with two shots from outside by Calhanoglu and Lautaro easy prey of Lezzerini. At 35 ‘overturned in the area of ​​Lautaro, the Argentine’s conclusion is high. At 40 ‘Nerazzurri draw, Darmian crosses in the center for Perisic who coordinates but the goalkeeper rejects, the ball arrives on the feet of Barella who bags from the small area.

The second half saw a great chance for Inter in the 58th minute, after a free kick from De Vrij, the goalkeeper didn’t hold back and Dzeko just a few steps away from the goal didn’t find the deviation. Inter insists, Calhanoglu for Darmian blocked by the goalkeeper who closes the mirror. At 65 ‘Venice is shown with a diagonal from Okereke rejected by Handanovic. Double change for Venezia, Tessmann and Cuisance leave for Kiyine and Peretz.

At 70 ‘punishment from the edge for Inter, Dimarco goes to serve, replacing Bastoni at the beginning of the second half, Lezzerini is attentive and dives by deflecting. Inzaghi tries to shock with a triple change: Vidal, Sanchez and Dumfries enter for Barella, Lautaro and Darmian.

Minutes pass and Inter can’t get the better of Zanetti’s team. Two other changes for the Venetians, in Sigurdsson and Nani for Okereke and Henry. On the other side Vecino enters for Brozovic. At 90 ‘Inter pass: Dumfries sinks to the right and puts it in the center for Dzeko’s head who directs the ball to the far corner where the goalkeeper cannot reach: 2-1. In recovery, the Nerazzurri have the opportunity to score again but Vidal wastes.