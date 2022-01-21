Inter-Venezia, for now we play. Atalanta postpones the departure for Rome: the match against Lazio is at risk

MILAN – The match between Inter and Venice scheduled for tomorrow at San Siro, at least at the moment, can be played. The Venetian club has in fact communicated the list of 25 players within which the incidence of positive Covid-19 must be calculated: there are 5, therefore less than the fateful threshold beyond which a match cannot be played, according to the new protocol shared by the government and football institutions. In total, also considering the technical staff and companions, the positives in the team group would be 15, but this does not matter for the purpose of the possible postponement of the game. The results of the molecular swabs are expected late Friday evening. Then new tests will be performed.

In the afternoon, Venice published a note and, to explain the situation, it was the president Duncan Niederauer. “In line with the League’s mandate, we submitted a list of 25 players for the match by the noon deadline. Of the 25 players on this list, 5 were positive by the time we submitted it. They had previously been isolated from the game. team and obviously they will not accompany the team to Milan. Those who go to Milan at this time are all negative in the last 24 hours, and tonight (Friday evening, ed) will be tested again as required by the regulation “.

Venezia’s will is to go to San Siro and play the match. “Unless the test results say otherwise, it is our intention to play the match against Inter as scheduled. We are a club that respects the rules and the championship – said the patron of the Venetian team -, and our healthy players are ready to fight and give their best. The team we will field is strong and ready to represent Venice as the lions we are. We hope that the international break will allow all the clubs to get back to health, so that we can finish the match together. championship”.

For Correa distraction of the thigh flexors

This morning, in the meantime, medical examinations took place at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano to ascertain the conditions of Joaquin Correa. The investigations revealed “a distraction to the left thigh flexors”, as reported by the club. The conditions of the Argentine striker of Inter, who came off the pitch in pain after a few minutes of the Coppa Italia match against Empoli, will be reassessed in two weeks.

Atalanta postpones the departure for Rome

The challenge of the Olimpico between the Lazio andAtalanta. The start of the Nerazzurri team has been postponed to Saturday morning, pending the results of the last round of tampons. In the team group, various positivity would have been found. The match is scheduled for Sunday at 20.45.