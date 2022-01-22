Inter-Venezia REPORT CARDS: Handa-Skriniar omelette, Barella and Dzeko straighten it

The votes of the Nerazzurri on the pitch tonight

Pietro Magnani

HANDANOVIC 5 – Never called into question at the start of the game, Okereke’s only shot in the first minutes doesn’t worry him. At the eighteenth he reacts awkwardly to a central header by Henry and takes the 1-0 goal in an amateur way. The script is the same: in recent years Handanovic alternates between fantastic games and truly sensational ducks. Luckily it does not affect the final result.

SKRINIAR 5 – Venezia barricades themselves in defense, he releases himself in the offensive phase trying to increase the guns forward. At the only dangerous cross from Venezia he falls asleep and doesn’t even jump, Henry scores alone, with the complicity of Handanovic. A serious and very avoidable mistake. Luckily it does not affect the final result.

DE VRIJ 5.5 – As Skriniar is permanently released in the Venice half, the guests are all in the penalty area. Always in trouble, however, on the physical confrontation with Henry.

STICKS 6.5 – He acts as an adjunct director, throwing precise razors and climbing into a support wing position for Perisic. He takes an avoidable yellow but insists on the offensive push to try to unhinge the opponent’s fort. (DIMARCO 5.5 – Enter and play as an added attacker, but it does not help the maneuver much, on the contrary, it creates more confusion and always crosses badly).

DARMIAN 6 – Less powerful and faster than Dumfries, Inter understand that they can rely less on the right than usual and try to push more on the center left. In 1 against 1 the outside of Venice suffers a lot, forcing Barella to yellow. He redeems himself with a nice cross from which Barella’s goal comes. (DUMFRIES 7 – He enters less “hot than usual and does not push as everyone would expect. At 90th he puts a simply wonderful ball for Dzeko for the 2 to 1)

STRETCHER 7 – Part in a thousand, manages balls and brush with the usual class. He wants to do and see himself, he always crosses in a dangerous way almost like a “wing”. However, he takes an avoidable yellow at the beginning of the race which can affect him. He is the only one who, before and after the goal immediately continues to insist and try to push and proves it by throwing himself on a ball in the small area to equalize the game. The only one really on the ball in the match, the substitution inexplicable, if not for the usual “mania” of Inzaghi’s yellow. (VIDAL 5.5 – He enters badly and loses two simple balls. During the race lately it is never a positive factor: you also eat the 3 to 1 goal on a Sanchez chocolate)

BROZOVIC 5.5 – He looks for holes for his teammates, but the Venice bolt does not leave many openings. Loses a couple of dangerous balls too lightly than usual. (VECINO SV)

CALHANOGLU 5.5 – Look for the conclusion from the outside, but it seems less inspired than usual. He fails to paint interesting balls as usual, in fact, he misses several simple steps in construction. Even on a cross corner with less conviction and danger than a few weeks ago. The absence due to disqualification seems to have turned off the light a bit. In the end, however, he recovers a couple of heavy balls.

PERISIC 6 – He does not push as he could at the start but the goal comes from his huge shot rejected that Barella pushes into the net. However, it does not create numerical superiority as usual.

LAUTARO MARTINEZ 5 – He does not offer particular flare-ups at the start, he looks for a slightly forced overhead kick but he is a ghost for his entire race. Ectoplasmic (SANCHEZ 6.5 – Enter and immediately try to illuminate with a wonderful ball in the area, unlucky however Vidal who is anticipated. He gives his national team mate a wonderful ball, but badly wasted by Vidal)

DZEKO 7 – Part subdued, wrong so much and more that a weapon seems a burden for the team. Incredible how a tall head like him can be almost nil in head shots: he always arrives with a late playing time and even on the banks today he is not as useful as usual. He devours a sensational goal from one meter in the second half. Definitely not a moment of form … yet he still decides it. In difficult moments, even when he plays badly, he scores heavy goals, as he does in the Champions League. The net saves him from a heavy shortage.

