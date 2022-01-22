Inter-Venezia, the official formations: Darmian on the right, Lautaro-Dzeko in attack

A game that was at risk for a few hours, but which risks becoming very important in the race for the Scudetto
A game that was at risk for a few hours, but which risks becoming very important in the race for the Scudetto. With the qualification for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup filed, Inzaghi’s Inter returns to San Siro, where Venezia arrives in a bandage due to the many positives of the team group at Covid. After the turnover against Empoli, the Nerazzurri coach deploys heavy artillery again: in fact, all the owners, including Brozovic and Lautaro, are back in warning and at derby risk. Darmian instead of Dumfries on the right. Here are the official formations:
INTER (3-5-2): 1 Handanovic; 37 Skriniar, 6 De Vrij, 95 Sticks; 36 Darmian, 23 Barella, 77 Brozovic, 20 Calhanoglu, 14 Perisic; 9 Dzeko, 10 Lautaro. Available: 21 Cordaz, 97 Radu, 2 Dumfries, 5 Gagliardini, 7 Sanchez, 8 Vecino, 11 Kolarov, 12 Sensi, 13 Ranocchia, 22 Vidal, 32 Dimarco, 33 D’Ambrosio. Trainer: Simone Inzaghi.
VENICE (3-5-2): 12 Lezzerini; 32 Ceccaroni, 31 Caldara, 13 Modolo; 19 Ullmann, 21 Cuisance, 5 Vacca, 8 Tessmann, 44 Ampadu; 77 Okereke, 14 Henry. Available: 1 Maenpaa, 91 Neri, 3 Molinaro, 11 Sigurdsson, 16 Fiordilino, 20 Almeida, 23 Kiyine, 40 Makadji, 42 Peretz, 56 Mozzo, 57 Issa, 58 Pecile. Trainer: Paolo Zanetti.
Be wary: Lautaro, Vidal, Brozovic (I); Aramu, Ceccaroni, Heymans (V).
Assistants: Lombardi, Dei Giudici.
VAR Assistant: Mastrodonato.
January 22, 2022
