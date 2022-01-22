Inter-Venezia, the official formations: Darmian on the right, Lautaro-Dzeko in attack

A game that was at risk for a few hours, but which risks becoming very important in the race for the Scudetto. With the qualification for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup filed, Inzaghi’s Inter returns to San Siro, where Venezia arrives in a bandage due to the many positives of the team group at Covid. After the turnover against Empoli, the Nerazzurri coach deploys heavy artillery again: in fact, all the owners, including Brozovic and Lautaro, are back in warning and at derby risk. Darmian instead of Dumfries on the right. Here are the official formations: