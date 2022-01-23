Inter-Venezia, the official formations: Lautaro with Dzeko in attack, Darmian preferred to Dumfries

Simone Inzaghi dusts off the so-called titolarissimi to face Venice. The official formations have been released and at the Nerazzurri the only novelty, if you like, is the presence of Darmian, preferred to Dumfries on the right. Ahead is Lautaro Martinez and not Sanchez with Dzeko. For the rest, the usual eleven, the best one. On the other hand, without the many positives at Covid-19, Venice is decimated and Paolo Zanetti has no room for maneuver. The coach draws a 5-3-2 (or 3-5-2) with Ullmann preferred to Molinaro on the left. In the median out Crnigoj, there is Tessmann with Vacca and Cuisance. In front of it, space for the Okereke-Henry couple. Below are the official formations of the match valid for the twenty-third day of Serie A.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Batons; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez. Available: Cordaz, Radu, Dumfries, Gagliardini, Sanchez, Vecino, Kolarov, Sensi, Ranocchia, Vidal, Dimarco, D’Ambrosio

Trainer: Simone Inzaghi.

VENICE (5-3-2): Lezzerini; Ampadu, Caldara, Modolo, Ceccaroni, Ullmann; Tessmann, Vacca, Cuisance; Henry, Okereke. Available: Maenpaa, Neri, Molinaro, Sigurdsson, Fiordilino, Nani, Kiyine, Makadji, Peretz, Hub, Issa, Pecile

Trainer: Paolo Zanetti (deputy Alberto Bertolini on the bench)

