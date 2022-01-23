Inter-Venezia, two serious errors by Marchetti on Dzeko

Nothing was missing, Duties (grade 6) , president of Roma1: as many as 44 fouls (a huge amount for anyone, for him who had an average of 26.43 fouls per game we are in science fiction), 6 yellow cards (before yesterday, average at 3.14) and even one expelled (the last one was always a Genoan, Marchetti, in Milan-Genoa on 8 March 2020). In addition: a doubt in the area (contact Arslan-Vanheusden). Enough? Good collaboration with the assistants, in particular the number two, Macaddino (the one who won the appeal against the AIA and his constant change of rules to which Rocchi rightly continues to trust).

Doubt in the area

Genoa protest: Vanheusden in the area has the advantage over Arslan who, from behind, touches him on the right leg. It is not a sensational contact but there is, he deserved another consideration. The VAR supports the decision of the field, it would have done so even in the event of a penalty and this feeds the doubt.

Double yellow

Cambiaso (already cautioned) stops Becão on the restart, corrects the second yellow (even the player himself knows this).

Var

Di Paolo (vote 6). After the not so brilliant Parma-Frosinone, general rehearsals yesterday in view of tonight’s big match (Milan-Juve).