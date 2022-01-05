Inter, Vidal-Gagliardini relay in Bologna to replace Calhanoglu

Inzaghi has his team train in the late morning, with Bologna playing at 12.30. To replace the Turkish, always the starter and decisive in the streak of 7 wins, he focuses on the Chilean and the former Atalanta

Inter will be the first big players to take the field in 2022 and to get used to the anomalous schedule of the match at Bologna (Thursday, 12.30) Simone Inzaghi has set training again today in the late morning. It was the second session in full ranks, after every precaution had been taken in the first days in Appiano to avoid nasty surprises in terms of contagions despite a first round of swabs.

Without Calha – Only the third goalkeeper Cordaz, Satriano and Dzeko were blocked due to contagion. That of the Bosnian is the heaviest absence in the Dall’Ara key, with Edin being considered at risk also for Inter-Lazio on Sunday evening. In Bologna the suspended Calhanoglu will also be missing, fresh from a dream December and always the starter in the seven consecutive victories, with 4 goals and a handful of assists to his credit. In order not to make him regret it, a probable Vidal-Gagliardini relay, while Sanchez is the favorite over Correa to support Lautaro in attack.

Turnover later – For the rest Inzaghi – who will speak in the conference at 5 pm tomorrow – should postpone what appears to be an obligatory rotation to the next engagements, given that in the space of a week there will be the triptych Lazio, Juve, Atalanta, before Empoli in the Italian Cup (the 19) and Venice, on the 22nd. Without forgetting the importance of the 5 substitutions, which the same technician during his recent visit to the Gazzetta explained were decisive for involving everyone.

