Inter vs Gremio: Player was attacked with a cell phone in full celebration

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.20.2022 14:03:45





During the game between International and Guildof the Gaúcho championship in Brazil and which ended 3-0 in favor of the Tricolor, there was a moment of great tension after Lucas Silva suffered an attack by the fans.

It was in the Gremio’s third goal celebration (minute 72) when the brazilian midfielder with a past at Real Madrid He was hit in the face with a cell phone.which was thrown from the stands of the Beira-Rio Stadium.

The unfortunate event was recorded on video, where it can be seen that after get hit in the face, the soccer player falls to the grass without knowing what it was that hit him. While he was cared for the referee of the match showed the cell phone that was released.

Message from Lucas Silva

Through their social networks, Lucas Silva He shared a couple of images of the cut on his lip left by the hit with the phone; said injury it took three stitches to be able to close.

More a sad chapter of our football. Of so many that we already have and that seems to have increased in the last few days. This is good, foram 3 points, more than what is chateação hair occurred and certainty that no one will be punished. pic.twitter.com/UtJEJStEo6 — Lucas Silva (@16LucasSilva) March 19, 2022

“Another sad chapter in our football. Of so many we have had and it seems to have increased in recent days. I’m fine, it was three points, but what remains is the annoyance for what happened and the certainty that no one will be punished”, published the footballer on his Twitter account.