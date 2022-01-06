Inter what happens now with the disqualification of Calhanoglu? With Lazio there can be, it depends on the Sports Judge | First page

Inter regularly appeared on the pitch at 12.30 in Bologna embarking on the journey to the Emilian capital and following the entire procedure for managing a match that, already on the eve, it was assumed that it would not be played, given the decision of the Bolognese Ausl which imposed the quarantine and home isolation to the entire rossoblu team group. Yet the Nerazzurri club secured a double result with this move which first of all concerns the possibility of obtaining the 3 points of the competition at the table, and on the other hand that of having them available Hakan Calhanoglu in Sunday’s match that will see the Nerazzurri play at San Siro starting at 8.45 pm against Lazio.

CALHANOGLU CAN BE THERE – The Turkish midfielder, in fact, was warned on the last day of the first round disputed and won against Turin and, during that race, he remedied the yellow card that triggered the automatic disqualification to be discounted in the next round. On paper, the round to be served should have been today’s match against Bologna, but as already mentioned, the match was not actually played. Inter’s choice to appear on the pitch and not accept Bologna’s request to postpone the match could be decisive to get Calhanoglu back on the pitch already against Lazio.

JUDGE DECIDES – Everything now will pass from the choice of the Sports Judge who will decide tomorrow. Officially, the referee report that will be presented by referee Ayroldi will confirm the presence on the field of a single team, the absence of the other within 45 minutes from the kick-off and, therefore, the request for a 3-0 at table in favor of Inter. If the judge approves this decision then Calhanoglu’s disqualification will be taken for granted and, consequently, will be able and enlisted against Lazio. If, on the other hand, the judge does not expose himself and leaves the “sub iudice” competition (and therefore not disputed), the disqualification of Calhanoglu will not be taken for granted. and will therefore not be available in the match against Lazio.

APPEALS – There is, however, more because, of course, the decision eventual of a 3-0 at the table could be challenged with an appeal by Bologna. No.and the moment in which the appellate judge should express himself in favor of the Emilian club, putting back the game “sub judice” or “to be redisputed”, then the disqualification of Calhanoglu would become active again starting from the date of issue of the sentence and therefore to be served in the next match on the club calendar (and not in the eventual recovery against Bologna).