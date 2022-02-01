Inter, what Robin Gosens adds to Inzaghi’s team

Surrounded by a certain indifference, while wondering how Juventus were going to buy Vlahovic, Inter bought one of the best players in Serie A recently. Robin Gosens arrives in Milan for € 22 million plus bonuses: a figure that we would have considered insufficient for just six months, for one of the best sides in Europe. A rating certainly lowered by the inactivity of Gosens in recent months, which reduced the hype surrounding him this summer, when he became the hero by chance of Germany, his best offensive player, and Angela Merkel spoke of him.

Gosens has played just 400 minutes this year in the league, in which he only managed to score one goal. In September, he recovered a muscle injury to his right thigh, the most important injury of his career so far. In the three seasons he had amassed more than 120 appearances with the Goddess shirt and seemed indestructible, one of the most fit human beings in our championship.

Having arrived with the lights off like all Gasperini’s outsiders, his influence on Atalanta’s game had grown dramatically, exceeding the performance of any other Nerazzurri winger, even the most transcendental (Conti, Castagne, Hateboer). Gosens for the past two seasons had pushed the boundaries of what a winger can do in a football match. Not in the way that Cancelo did, that is through the versatility of the functions and the sophistication of the readings, but in a much more brutal way: scoring, scoring a lot, and becoming a danger factor difficult to contain near the area. Since we may have forgotten the proportions of Gosens’ impact in Serie A, it is worth remembering a few numbers: in the two seasons before this one he had combined 20 goals and 14 assists. With 11 goals scored last year alone, he became the second defender to go in double figures since Marco Materazzi’s time at Perugia. Defining Gosens as a “defender” is absurd, of course, but unlike Materazzi he did not take penalties.

The role is the most interesting theme for Gosens, because few players have made it more evident how the role is an empty and inapplicable concept, certainly useless to try to explain what Gosens does on a pitch.

He starts off with a natural foot, and is good at creating the triangles of the side chains typical of Gasperini’s teams. For three quarters of the field, Gosens plays in a simple way: he has never been a determining factor for Atalanta’s recovery. It has never been among the best in the league, for example, for progressive passes and races (i.e. those that make teams gain ground). In the last quarter of the field, however, Gosens is devastating. His stats, compared to his peers, are incredible. According to data from Statsbomb (Fbref) it is in the 99th percentile for goals, shots, xG, npxg + xA. In the 98th percentage for touches in the penalty area. It means that Gosens is not as measurable as the winger or full-backs are: for two years he was in fact a shadow striker of Atalanta. These numbers are clearly inflated by Gasperini’s system, which makes the outside players very responsible in an offensive key: he attacks with many men above the line of the ball, overloading the side chains, and builds many sudden attacks on the blind side and many crosses on the far post. However, it must be said that Gosens is a master of those situations, he has a natural predisposition to attack the penalty area. There is a wide repertoire of his goals in which he comes out on the far post behind the opponent’s full-back, a sentence: something you know you have to expect but you don’t know how to prevent. My favorite is this one scored against Roma, where he moves with a kind of foresight towards the cross, at the exact point where he can anticipate both the goalkeeper and the defender.



Among his classic goals, those in which he falls. As I wrote here, it is as if his body struggled to contain its own explosiveness; as if there was something gravitationally unsustainable for Gosens to come out on the far post to shoot. He seems to have directly incorporated the fall into his shooting technique, as if his whole body were to transform itself into a bank between the ball and the goal. Among the goals scored by falling, my favorite was scored at Inter at San Siro. A deflected cross that takes a strange parable that only Gosens understands; and he has the flicker to imagine an absurd coordination falling, hitting the ball in counterbalance, putting it on the far post so angled that Handanovic doesn’t even dive (okay, if he doesn’t get there he rarely dives).



We considered him one of Atalanta’s many exotic oddities: a team that takes normal players and turns them into ferocious beasts that set the Serie A fields to fire and sword. What a strange figure, this full-back with the muscles of the arms that seem to be able to shred the shirt, the thighs of a cyclist, the breath of an iron man, good for covering the band a virtually infinite number of times. The football pitch too small for Robin Gosens. But then there were the Europeans, and Gosens played alongside legendary players such as Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos, and he didn’t disfigure, quite the contrary. Gosens had become the main source of danger in a team that attacked positionally but often too slow and predictable. Gosens always comes from behind with the lights off, always chooses the timing of his race perfectly, has a physicality that is difficult to contain and is rough but always effective in the finishing phase. In one of the key matches of the tournament, against Portugal, he entered almost all four of Germany’s goals.

In a system that attacks positionally, with calm and domination of the ball, Gosens should be comfortable. There is little doubt about this. The left chain of Inter is one of the most interesting in the league, for how much it is solicited and for the mechanisms it activates. It is especially so because that is the side in which Alessandro Bastoni plays, a left arm with a truly unique interpretation of the role. The increase in the offensive tasks of central three-man defense is an established trend of recent years, but Bastoni has exacerbated it so radically that we sometimes wonder what he is doing. He helps the exit from the bottom, of course, but then he leads the ball, associates with his teammates, arrives at the conclusion and finishing from the edge of the area. It is a use of the central left that Simone Inzaghi made to create superiority also in Lazio, with Acerbi, but with Bastoni borders are being crossed.

Alongside Bastoni and Calhanoglu, Perisic’s presence at times seems redundant. In the sense that the Croatian wants to receive on the feet and carry the ball, aim the man and put the cross. This is not Gosens’ game, but he is especially great for his off-the-ball movements. His presence would leave Bastoni and Calhanoglu building the action, while he could concentrate on off-the-ball movements and attacking depth, situations in which he offers the best and which make him an anomaly in our league. He could immediately take a position more advanced than them.

Inter have no problems consolidating their dominance in the opposing half of the pitch, while struggling more to be incisive with the opposing defense deployed, also due to a performance of the strikers not always brilliant this year – at least in finalization. Gosens is practically one more striker on the pitch. In the most wrapped games it is no coincidence that Denzel Dumfries often goes up to the chair, for the physicality with which he manages to attack the back post or for the resourcefulness in one-on-one. Gosens was simply the best winger in those situations, where you attack a deployed defense and need an extra man, unexpectedly, to attack the penalty area.

In the meantime, Andreas Brehme, the historic Nerazzurri side, made his endorsement, recalling the great German tradition of Inter. «I arrived with the desire to continue writing the history of German footballers at Inter. Goals are one of my characteristics, I hope to score many at San Siro too and to help the team ” he said Gosens.

In short, the purchase of Gosens does not seem to have obscure points. The only doubt, but not marginal, is that of his physical condition. The athletic dimension for Gosens’ game is the prerequisite for everything else: without that, everything else falls apart. It will therefore be necessary to see in what conditions it will return, and how long it will take to recover a good condition. The presence of Perisic, who is playing a great season, however, ensures a softer handover. The two have five years of difference, and the Croatian has the contract expiring (it is not certain that the renewal will not arrive). Inter, however, are also planning for next season. It is not to be taken for granted, for a team that a few months ago had the air of a luxury house being abandoned. Today the team is first in the standings and, also thanks to Inzaghi’s fairy hand, the squad seems to have been built with more reasoning. Buying Gosens is another brick.