Inter, when will Calhanoglu be suspended? The three hypotheses and the previous ones

What happens with the disqualification of Hakan Calhanoglu? The Inter midfielder should have served the stoppage round against Bologna, but the match was not played today. And now? Matteo Barzaghi, journalist of Sky Sports, clarified the situation.

• If between now and Inter-Lazio the 0-3 of Bologna-Inter is confirmed, Calhanoglu has served today and plays with Lazio (then if Bologna appeals and wins it, Calhanoglu will then serve the disqualification immediately after that decision);

• If the judge decides not to approve the 0-3 and postpones Bologna-Inter, Calhanoglu will serve the disqualification against Lazio on Sunday and therefore will not be able to play.

Further clarity is provided by the site of Sky, which brings back the precedents. There are three possible alternatives, all linked to the decisions of the Sports Judge on Friday:

– If decided the 0-3 at the table: the match is “played” and therefore the disqualification is taken for granted;

– Match postponement: the disqualification will be served at the earliest opportunity;

– Sub iudice: The disqualified player plays waiting to know if the first or second scenario will occur.

At the moment, considering the Frattini ruling (College of Guarantee after Juventus-Napoli last season) in addition to the previous ones of Lazio-Turin (again in Serie A 2020/21) and the most recent Udinese-Salernitana, the most probable hypothesis is that sub judice followed by the second scenario linked to the postponement of the game. And Calhanoglu would therefore discount the disqualification at the first useful opportunity after the decision and could therefore take the field with Lazio. Great expectation therefore for the statement of the Sports Judge to understand when Calha will serve the stop shift.

January 6, 2022 (change January 6, 2022 | 22:00)

