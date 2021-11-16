Inter, who in place of de Vrij? Frog in the lead, an alternative is ready
The Dutch defender’s injury will force Inzaghi to study new solutions in view of Sunday’s match
Stefan de Vrij’s injury with the Netherlands will force Simone Inzaghi to seek new solutions for the backlog in view of Sunday’s big match against Napoli. The number one candidate to replace the Dutch defender is Andrea Ranocchia, his natural replacement and already employed on several occasions at the center of the rearguard.
Inter, however, have another alternative ready, as the Corriere dello Sport: “In the next training sessions, Inzaghi will also study how to replace De Vrij. The most obvious solution is the insertion of Ranocchia in the center of the defense. The Nerazzurri veteran – he will soon celebrate his 10th anniversary at Pinetina, gross of a couple of loans – has already played as a starter for Udinese, playing an excellent match, plus there are a couple of appearances with Bologna and Sheriff. Certainly Osimhen is a variable to be carefully evaluated. This is why even a “hijacking” in the middle of Bastoni, with Dimarco arm in arm on the left, cannot be ruled out. It must be said, however, that the blue has yet to learn all the secrets of the central of a 3-player line. He did so more than a year ago against Fiorentina and there was no shortage of uncertainties. Furthermore, his condition, like Dzeko’s, must be checked“.
November 16, 2021 (change November 16, 2021 | 08:45)
