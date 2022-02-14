Inter, who without Barella with Liverpool? “The prices of this name are rising”

There is a favorite over everyone at Inter to replace Nicolò Barella, suspended against Liverpool in the Champions League. To face the pressing of Klopp’s Reds, Simone Inzaghi has clear ideas. He reveals it The Gazzetta dello Sport today: “Inter are scheduled to continue with ball possession regardless of their opponents, thanks to Brozovic’s energy and Calhanoglu’s quality. This time, however, a piece of the midfield trio is missing, perhaps the most strategic in a match like this. Barella’s absence can be bloody because the blue is perhaps the only player capable of running at the same frequencies as the reds. In its place, the quotations of Arturo Vidal rise, hitherto distant relative of the warrior he was: the ball possession designed by Simone partly passes precisely from the clarity, precision and speed of the Chilean. Losing the ball in the lands of half would mean giving restarts to the English devils. More simply, it would be giving oneself up to certain death “it is read.