Inter will not give 7 million to Brozovic. Marcelo think about it: Milan is his home and …

Alfio Musmarra’s editorial for FCinter1908: there has not yet been a summit between Inter and Brozovic’s entourage. But time is running out

For weeks we have continued to read about Inter’s alleged aut aut to Brozovic regarding the extension of the expiring contract.

But until there is a real confrontation it is difficult to believe it, because let’s be clear: if the midfielder really asks for top player figures (7/8 million euros per season) it is like saying ‘thank you, I’m going away’ and then mediation no longer has any reason to exist.

Unless it’s a way to get the player out and take responsibility for the deal.

Because Inter have taken a well-defined economic line and the renewals of Barella and Lautaro Martinez clearly indicate this.

Thinking of shooting high, always if it corresponds to reality, puts the player in a bad light first of all, who obviously must be teased by foreign offers received in recent months.

After all, Brozovic also has a different age than that of the two Nerazzurri who have just renewed and from his point of view this is the last contract to be capitalized to the maximum. It’s the classic party game where everyone pulls the water to their own mill.

Marcelo to the sound of performances and continuity has become the absolute protagonist of this team to the point that now all the fans are afraid that he will leave. If we think about the disputes against him, it seems light years have passed!

There has never been a mediation, there has never been an explanation. To the sound of ground kilometers and high-level performances, he has climbed the hierarchies becoming essential. Nobody knows what will happen today, but what we know for sure is that it would be difficult for him to leave Inter in the first place. He is fine in Milan, his teammates consider him a point of reference and with Barella he forms an extraordinarily close-knit couple on and off the pitch. Does it make sense to change?

He will have to answer this and not necessarily make it a question of money. What we can do is make him feel how important he is just as we did for Lautaro and Barella, even though we know that in today’s football, money and not feelings are in control, obviously this is not the case for us. Let’s say that I would be very upset if he decided to leave but I would make a reason, because what matters is only the shirt. Stay who is happy to do it.

