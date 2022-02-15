“Inter winning mentality, with Liverpool you need concreteness. And Milan …”

The Turkish midfielder: “I really don’t think the Rossoneri can cheer for us …”

The eve of a great challenge, one of those you can’t wait to play. One of those that Calhanoglu he expected coming toInter: “We are ready to face Liverpool” said the Turkish midfielder. They are strong, but we do not lack the personality to face them. “But what must Inter do to try to put the Reds in difficulty? For Hakan there is only one way: “Concrete, we must be concrete. Against Real, for example, we have created a lot but not achieved: with Liverpool we must capitalize on the opportunities that we will be able to create. “

“With Real we played well at home and at the Bernabeu – continued the Turkish – but we didn’t bring home anything. That’s where we need to improve.” Tomorrow evening, without Stretcher, Calhanoglu he will have to make his contribution felt even more in a season in which he has already amazed for intensity and personality: “Inter have a great mentality, a winning mentality. I grew up here also thanks to the coach, I play in another role but I feel very good. Then I always have to do my best to stay at certain levels or improve. I have certainly grown from a tactical and also a technical point of view, I learn a lot from my teammates and from the coach and what I learn every day I try to put it on the pitch. “

Certainly tomorrow his old Milan teammates will watch the game, for once, perhaps not disdaining a positive result from Inter in the hope that the Champions League can continue to take away energy from the Nerazzurri in the Scudetto race: “No, I don’t think mine old teammates and friends of Milan can cheer for us … Having said that, I think about us. already in six months I won a trophy that I was missingI keep all the competitions we play, even in the Italian Cup that I lost to Milan. The Champions League is a dream, it is right to try and believe in it. I want to go on, there is a great desire to go on, these are very important games that a player cares a lot about. I really want to play it “.