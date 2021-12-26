“Inter winter champion? Maybe I’ll be back again … “

The Spurs coach after the victory over Crystal Palace: “It’s nice to see that there is continuity, congratulations to Inzaghi”

“Inter winter champion? The continuity of Inter is a pleasure because it is the continuity of a work that we have started and are now continuing in the best possible way. There is only to congratulate, I think that Inter have laid the foundations to be there for many years “. After the victory over Tottenham’s Crystal Palace, Antonio Conte also talks about Serie A to Sky’s microphones and provokes: “Maybe I’ll come back one day to try to overturn the odds again” said the Spurs coach.

The Premier League took to the field today despite the many so many Covid which are affecting many teams: “We have been most affected by this virus, but I understand that it is difficult to stop everything. Surely now there is more attention and we are testing ourselves daily to try to fight Covid as much as possible “.

Then on the victory against the Palace: “3 important points, we needed them to give continuity to the work we are doing. The good thing is that we were always in the game with our heads. Undefeated in the Premier? We just have to work, we know that we have important teams in front of us, honestly it will take time and patience. But the group follows me and this gives me great satisfaction and enthusiasm “.

