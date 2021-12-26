Sports

“Inter winter champion? Maybe I’ll be back again … “

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee27 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

The Spurs coach after the victory over Crystal Palace: “It’s nice to see that there is continuity, congratulations to Inzaghi”

“Inter winter champion? The continuity of Inter is a pleasure because it is the continuity of a work that we have started and are now continuing in the best possible way. There is only to congratulate, I think that Inter have laid the foundations to be there for many years “. After the victory over Tottenham’s Crystal Palace, Antonio Conte also talks about Serie A to Sky’s microphones and provokes: “Maybe I’ll come back one day to try to overturn the odds again” said the Spurs coach.

The Premier League took to the field today despite the many so many Covid which are affecting many teams: “We have been most affected by this virus, but I understand that it is difficult to stop everything. Surely now there is more attention and we are testing ourselves daily to try to fight Covid as much as possible “.

Then on the victory against the Palace: “3 important points, we needed them to give continuity to the work we are doing. The good thing is that we were always in the game with our heads. Undefeated in the Premier? We just have to work, we know that we have important teams in front of us, honestly it will take time and patience. But the group follows me and this gives me great satisfaction and enthusiasm “.

See also
Premier, City exaggerated: 6-3 at Leicester. Arsenal and Tottenham super
Foreign football
Premier, City exaggerated: 6-3 at Leicester. Arsenal and Tottenham super

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee27 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

A Salernitana … Switzerland: so far the Implenia proposal is the most concrete one

22 hours ago

Salernitana, Serie A votes to finish the championship: it is Lotito’s victory. Now Gravina is with his back to the wall

1 week ago

“We dreamed of reaching Real” – Corriere.it

4 weeks ago

“Sarri? With him a year of me ** a “

November 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button