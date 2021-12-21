Inter winter champion with a day to spare: in a month from -7 to +4. Now the real opponent becomes the calendar

November 21, 2021: Inzaghi’s Inter are on their last call against Naples, at -7 from the top. Halfway through the first half after the goal of the disadvantage scored by Zielinski it risks sinking even to -10. In the stands a San Siro, among the sharp Sunday commentators, there are already those who speak of Nerazzurri out of the championship fight. Less than a month later, the same Inter d ‘Inzaghi he is winter champion with a day to spare, 4 points behind on the first pursuers. The contrast between the small temporal distance and the enormous difference in the moods of the championship is the testimony of the revolution that has taken place in Serie A. The reasons are many but first of all the work of Simone Inzaghi, which so far has achieved an authentic masterpiece, which began to take shape precisely from that challenge against the Naples. It is early to indulge in praise or venture into comparisons with the past and with With you, partly because this team would not exist without the previous one, partly because it has yet to win otherwise it won’t have done anything. That said, the results of the recent weeks (in Italy but also in Europe, with the group of Champions finally overcome), especially the game shown (16 goals scored and 0 conceded in the last 5 games) have literally overturned the championship. Inter were the strongest team last year, and probably still were after losing Lukaku, Hakimi and Conte, but certainly after the summer demobilization it was not obvious to find ourselves here at this point, and above all in this way.

Six Nerazzurri they run, the others trudge. Milan And Naples have stopped, as every year we are under the illusion that it should not happen and as it happens punctually, for the simple fact that they are not equipped to withstand the double commitment with the cup and such a tight top pace. And also the many injuries that the fans complain about are more the consequence than the cause of this slowdown, the result of the lack of alternatives and therefore of the excessive wear and tear of holders (which does not happen to Inter, thanks also to Inzaghi’s turnover), as well as bad luck. There is another factor, not negligible: the calendar, who was an important ally of the Nerazzurri in the ride, and will become at this point perhaps also their main, if not only opponent. Without taking anything away from Inzaghi and his boys, it cannot be omitted that the streak of consecutive victories was also facilitated by a series of dating affordable, against small provincials (Venice, Spice), teams in disarray (Cagliari, Salerno) or in great difficulty (Rome). The merit of the Nerazzurri was to win with one naturalness disarming, to make these games look like walks, and in some cases they really were. But let’s say that even an Inter less fit and less confident than the overflowing one of now could have done anyway loot full. This also explains the sensational +11 difference in the standings.

But now the road will no longer be all in descent, given the novelty of the asymmetrical calendar which no longer provides for the same rounds between round trips. Already in the week, on the last day before Christmas, the Turin from Juric promises to be a tougher opponent than the previous ones. Then, after the Epiphany, a real tour de force will begin: Lazio And Atalanta with the final of in between Super Cup against the Juventus, a short breath and then the coupled Milan–Naples, just before the impossible challenge in the Champions League al Liverpool. It will be a terrible and decisive month, where you can leave points on the field, see certainties that seem consolidated today collapse, reopen everything, because after all, before the first leg with Napoli, Inter had not won even one. Or close i games. If it doesn’t stop the calendar, no one stops her anymore.

