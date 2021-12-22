Inter with Turin to keep their distance, Naples and Milan to stretch over Atalanta

Atalanta and Juve have already given and on Wednesday that closes the first round with its nineteenth day it gets hot especially for the run-up to fourth place in the Champions League. Higher up, where the word scudetto resounds instead, Inter, Napoli and Milan they study the moves to keep their respective distances unchanged and, if anything, lengthen right on Gasperini’s Nerazzurri stopped at 0-0 by Genoa. So, starting from the top, at 18.30 there is Torino for Inter already winter champion. At San Siro game of assorted spells for Inzaghi who without the suspended Barella makes midfield tests with an anticipated look at Liverpool: after 6 consecutive victories, five of which keeping his own clean sheet, the seventh at least would guarantee a plus 4 on the pursuers, a useful advantage also in view of a difficult recovery, calendar in hand.

On the other hand for Naples and Milan, on the pitch at 20.45, the post-direct confrontation of the San Siro sees two engagements with different impact: for Spalletti – also devoid of Insigne on foot from Covid – there is Spice that with his two points taken in the last six games is not going through a moment of great health. It is true that he drew in the last one with Empoli hosting AC Milan tonight, but the team’s potential of Andreazzoli it is certainly different as evidenced by the 27 points in the standings, 17 of which were taken away from home. Here, if there is a weak point of the Tuscans on which Pegs must insist is this, relying on Giroud given the forced absence of Ibrahimovic. So far the championship sprint, further down, was said instead of the run-up to fourth place that the last two unexpected results of Atalanta (knockout with Roma at home and draw in Marassi with Genoa) has definitely reopened. Juve, winning over Cagliari, is already at minus four, a goal within the reach of today Rome and Fiorentina in the field at 18.30: for the Giallorossi there is Samp at the Olimpico, for the viola instead the difficult transfer of Verona. On the other hand, the Emilian derby between Sassuolo and Bologna and the visit to the Lazio lagoon in the field at 16.30 with Venice will open the day.