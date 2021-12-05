Inter Women has become great: Ganz and AC Milan down, the derby ends 3-0

The match was dominated by the girls from Guarino: the goals from Kathellen, Njoya and Karchouni decide. Nerazzurre now at 21 in the standings

To certify the new status and be definitively accredited as one of the most ambitious teams in the Women’s Serie A, at Rita’s Inter Women Guarino we needed a win against a big one, something that historically has always been lacking in the league so far. The fateful mission has finally been accomplished, in the best possible way and in the most meaningful match for the city of Milan: the derby with Milan, which the Nerazzurri girls make their own with a sharp 3-0, the result of a match that was first dominated then controlled by Inter.

The first half of the Nerazzurre resembles in some respects the one played yesterday by fellow men against Roma yesterday at the Olimpico, with Inter starting by pressing very high and then breaking the banks and spreading in the presence of a bewildered Milan. Guarino’s team holes their opponents three times, thanks to Kathellen’s gems Souza who opens the dance at the 13th with a splendid head-off and above all the usual, implacable Njoya Ayara, arrived at her fourth goal in the league with a fireball just outside the box, and the penalty converted with a Panenka delicious from Ghoutia Karchouni. Milan shakes only in the final, but in the only real opportunity they have, Valentina Hyacinths face to face with Francesca During center the crossbar.

In the second half, the Nerazzurre always have a good game to control the outbursts of their opponents, who rarely manage to create real dangers on Durante’s side. Indeed, Inter are perhaps the most important occasion of the second half, with Tatiana’s blitz Bonetti who does not frame the door, with Henrietta Csiszár which engages Giuliani in a parade on the ground and in recovery with Flaminia Simonetti which makes the whole defense rumba dance before kicking to the side. Maurizio Ganz comes out with his head down, a big party for Rita Guarino’s group and for the noisy group of fans in tow for the showdown offered to Vismara. Inter Women go to 21 points, less than one from Milan.

