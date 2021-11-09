Inter worried about Dzeko. New exams soon, hopefully not playing on Saturday

Despite the muscular resentment accused in the derby, the Bosnian remains in the national team. The fear is that it will be used already on Saturday, risking a relapse

Inzaghi breathes a sigh of relief for the conditions of Bastoni and Barella, but remains apprehensive for Dzeko. Of the three Inter fans who came out battered from the derby, the attacker is the only one whose instrumental tests – although excluding an injury – have shown a muscle strain (in the back of the thigh).

Service on Tuesday – A situation therefore to be monitored through continuous contacts with the Bosnian medical staff. Edin, who in retreat has limited himself to therapies, will undergo a new test between tomorrow and the day after. The hope is that everything will go well and above all that, to avoid the risk of a relapse, the coach of Bosnia Petev will spare him at least the first of his two matches, that of Saturday against Finland, so that the match on Tuesday 16 against Ukraine you become a sort of coupon in view of the crucial matches in the Nerazzurri, against Naples (21 November) and Shakhtar (24).

Gentle races – The problem is that 35-year-old Dzeko is also indispensable in the national team and that his side are playing the remaining chances of hitting that second place in Group D which would guarantee the playoff for the World Cup in Qatar. At the moment behind the leaders France (12 points) there are Ukraine (9, but with one more race) and Finland (8) ahead of Bosnia, at 7.

November 9, 2021 (change November 9, 2021 | 20:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link