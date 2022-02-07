Inter, yesterday Inzaghi’s speech to the team. “And for Roma he asked …”

Head straight to Roma after the knockout in Saturday’s derby. Since yesterday, Inter have targeted their engagement in the Italian Cup scheduled for tomorrowvalid for the quarter-finals. The Gazzetta dello Sport has focused today on the recovery of energies, mental and physical. “For sure, energy management is a subject dear to Inzaghi. With Roma, tomorrow in the Italian Cup, net of the changes in the starting eleven which we are talking about elsewhere, the coach will ask him for an immediate redemption. After the other defeats of the season, Inter have always been able to get up again. And around this concept – the anger for the knockout to be transformed into determination – yesterday the coach paused, at the post derby resumption. Inzaghi asked his players for greater determination and attention to detail, in a decisive period for the fate of the season. We need to rely on everyone. From the beginning or in the race in progress, with substitutions in fact. Hoping for better luck than on Saturday “it is read.