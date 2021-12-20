Inter, Zanetti throws the mask: the announcement on the transfer market

Javier Zanetti made an announcement on the Inter market between January and June and also focused on Julian Alvarez

From the interest in Julian Alvarez to market moves between January and June. Inter vice president Javier Zanetti lets himself go in an interview granted to ‘TyC Sports’.

In the foreground the future of the young Argentine striker Alvarez, also courted by Juventus and for whom there is the interest of Milan: “Alvarez is of interest to many clubs and it is normal given that he is a young player who has played in a great championship. Inter today is focused on the second half of the season to get to the bottom in all competitions. In June we will see what we need “.

Zanetti’s words postpone everything to the next few months even if the Inter vice president underlines the South American trip of Help. “A month ago one of the managers of the technical area was here to attend matches in Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay. It is part of the plan to see any possible opportunities ”.

Calciomercato Inter, Zanetti postpones everything to June

However, this does not mean that hits will come soon. “The president ofInter is very good, the team is complete. The January market – declares Zanetti – is for the purchases of those who really need it. Today Inter are complete in all departments: then if the opportunity presents itself, we can evaluate it. The path we want to take is clear “.

The words of Zanetti they make it clear what the corporate strategy is, moreover already anticipated by the CEO Marotta in some statements in recent days. Inter’s will is to move forward with the team available to Inzaghi, taking advantage of any opportunities that may arise.